She Agreed to Watch Her Sister’s Kids For An Afternoon, But She Ended Up Watching Them For Four Days Straight

AITAH for refusing to babysit again after sis didn’t pick her kid up on time? At the beginning of this week I(18F) babysat my sister’s (26) two kids (2 and newborn). She is a single mother and went out to meet with friends to have lunch. She promised me to be back after few hours. I didn’t want to babysit since it would cost me precious exam prep time and I was anxious because of the newborn and my zero experience. But she begged and cried so much I did it.

She didn’t show up until yesterday in the evening, and I wasn’t able to reach her during the four days and called even hospitals if they found a female body or what because I seriously thought something major happened. Turns out she was partying and lost track of time and I should just stay calm and don’t cause so much drama because everything is good and nothing bad happened to the kids. She didn’t see the fact that I was shaking and had panic attacks. After she told me to shut the ef up because she tried to sleep, I just packed my stuff and now I’m in the train going to my place.

When I left she called me, and said how dare I leave because I promised to take care of the 2 year old when she goes to the hospital for the appointment on Saturday morning with the newborn and that I promised that before she partied so no matter what I had to keep my word. I feel a little guilty but also I’m afraid she will continue like that and I felt I need to protect myself. My mom and her think I’m the AH. My mum partly understands but said I should have been patient one more day until after the appointment.

