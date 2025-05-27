She Asked Everyone To Wait For The Cupcakes, But Her Brother’s Girlfriend Ignored The Request And It Stirred Up Family Tension

In any family event, it’s not always the big moments that cause tension, but the small ones.

When her brother’s girlfriend rudely helped herself to a cupcake before it was time, it led to a feud that threatened to ruin the entire party.

AITA for not letting my brother’s girlfriend have one of my cupcakes?? Last weekend, my mom threw a little family get-together at our house because it was her birthday. Nothing crazy, just cousins and stuff. I decided to bake cupcakes the night before. Anyways, I made like 24 cupcakes and put them out on a tray on the counter.

I specifically told everyone that they were for after dinner because my mom wanted to do a candle thing with them instead of a regular cake. So my brother (he’s 22) shows up with his girlfriend, who nobody really knows that well because they’ve been dating for like two months?

She’s nice, I guess, but a little pushy. Like, she acts like she’s already part of the family.

Fast forward, we’re all just hanging out and I see her just straight up grabbing a cupcake off the tray.

I go over and I’m like, “Hey, can you please wait till after dinner? My mom wants to do candles with them.” And she kind of just stares at me like I’m crazy and goes, “It’s just one.” I said, “Yeah, but they’re for later.”

She literally rolled her eyes at me and put it back… after taking a BITE. So now that one’s ruined, obviously. My brother got mad and pulled me aside later, saying I was rude and made her feel unwelcome, and “it’s not a big deal”.

It wasn’t just about the cupcake, it was about the whole plan. My mom said I didn’t do anything wrong, but some of my cousins said I should have just let it go because “family first” and now my brother’s still being weird with me. AITA?

