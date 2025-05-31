She Bought A New Dress After Losing Weight, But Snapped At The Clerk Because She Said Something Rude

I’ve always been pretty average-weight growing up, but a few years ago I started gaining weight without really noticing. It wasn’t some big dramatic shift, it just slowly crept up on me. I stopped weighing myself after I hit 93 kg (~205 lbs) and just kind of gave up on checking after that. Then two years ago, after having my first child, I decided to take control of my health. I’ve worked my butt off since then and I’ve lost over 30 kg (~66 lbs). I now weigh around 60 kg (~132 lbs) and I’ve been maintaining that weight for a few months.

Unfortunately, not everyone is acting positive about it.

It’s honestly one of the hardest and most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my 33 years in life, next to having my child of course. Today I went into this cute secondhand store, just browsing for fun. I spotted this absolutely stunning vintage dress, probably a size 36 or 38 (EU). It looked almost too good to be true but I tried it on anyway and it fit! Snug but it fit. I felt amazing! At the checkout, I mentioned to the clerk how excited I was about finding it and she said something like: “Oh yeah, I tried that one on when it came in. It didn’t fit me either. But hey, you never know, you might not be able to wear it for long!” I was kind of taken aback and asked “Sorry, what do you mean?” She shrugged and said something like ”Well, bodies change. You know, after kids… life… most women don’t stay that size forever.”

Then she lost it.

At that point, I honestly couldn’t help myself. I said “Actually, I just lost over 30 kilos after having a baby. I’ve worked really hard to get here. So maybe don’t assume I’m just going to blow back up, thanks.” She looked kind of stunned and muttered something like “She wasn’t trying to be rude” and the rest of the transaction was super awkward. I left with the dress but now I’m feeling weird about the whole thing. My partner thinks I didn’t need to say anything and that the comment probably wasn’t meant to be mean. But to me, it felt super undermining and unnecessary, like she couldn’t just let me have a happy moment without making it weird or planting doubt. AITA for snapping at her like that and not keeping my mouth shut?

