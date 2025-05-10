She Finally Scored A Work Trip With Her Colleagues, But Since It’s The Same Weekend As Her Brother’s Graduation Ceremony, She Has To Decide Whether To Go On The Trip Or Attend The Ceremony

Sometimes things we work really hard to achieve don’t work out how we expected.

AITA for going on a work trip I earned and miss my brothers high school graduation? I’m in sales and qualified for an all expenses paid trip with my team and some other associates in my division.

It’s a big deal and most don’t make it as early as I have. Unfortunately, it’s the same weekend as my little brothers high school graduation. The ceremony is Friday and their party is Sunday night.

I can definitely take an early flight back Sunday and make it for the party. I’m not worried about that. The ceremony is what has me feeling guilty though.

Selfishly I want to go on this trip because it sounds like a lot of fun and a big step in my career.

However id also feel terrible missing their ceremony. I haven’t talked to them about it yet but my bf and my parents think I need to skip the trip and be there for them. I thought they would be more excited for me but I’m feeling like such an AH for wanting to go.

