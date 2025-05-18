She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating On Her, So She Hung Unflattering Posters Of The Other Woman All Over Town

How would you deal with a cheater?

I put posters in the side chick’s neighborhood with her photos and email. “Before anyone comes for me, the divorce process is already in motion I am not clinging to a man who tells me one thing but shows another. I truly believe that once he spoke negatively about me for her attention that was irreparable damage and I could never trust him again. If he didn’t constantly lie and just was honest with me i probably would have just been like “cool do your thing.” I am not a jealous person when I am not lied to. If I don’t feel like some other chick is “winning” I can sleep easy and not care if he’s using her. No joke, I rarely hold grudges. Drugs have turned this once loving and amazing loyal man who was my soul mate into someone I don’t know. Someone who will do or say anything if it means he gets what he needs. We had a decade of amazing years and didn’t have our first actual fight until the relapse at over 11 years. We were BEST of friends and everyone knew it. So coming to terms with the past two years has been insanely hard. No need to tell me, I know I need to be done.

She had to get away from him.

My husband and I separated, I moved out to better myself after a relapse (almost a decade sober when it hit) and work on us from a distance. His “friend” and his friend’s girlfriend would hang out with him without me because they did certain drugs I was never cool with. He started sneaking around to get loaded. I met her and was lavished with her gushing about how much she had heard about me, how beautiful I was etc. Then, he went to jail and I responsibly was checking voicemails responding to his customers for work and I came across her voicemail.

She knew something was up…

I tried to send it to her BF but he was under her manipulation and basically said I made everything up and fabricated a voicemail even when I played the log with her literal phone number and voice. Ignorance is bliss? I found texts and emails. He had hooked up with her. She was giving him massive amounts of money and showering him with attention. His self esteem was terrible so I’m sure that boosted him in the moment. She basically talked to him like he was a god to her. It was incredibly sad. She wouldn’t go away. Not after I read her pages of obsessive messages, emails, not after I proved he was using her for money and drugs, NOTHING made her get it. And yes, I absolutely blame him. But Jesus Christ even him telling her he was done made her desperately cling to him and she said even if they were just friends she “couldn’t lose him” direct quotes from her long 7 page emails. Text walls included “I am not asking for the moon and the stars…” “I know you will always love her…” “you can’t even give me more than a one word response to all my messages?”

She sounds like a real piece of work…

And many many more. I don’t feel for her, because she has done this to her boyfriend for years and years. She is a serial cheater. She goes for taken men consistently she has admitted this. She has paid to get my husband’s car from impound, over 1k after two months no contact. She was ready to bail him out of jail for over 10k but I got to her before she did. I believe the only reason she didn’t is because she didn’t wanna prove me right after I told her I wanted her to bail him out so he didn’t waste the money. One night (after I very clearly told her she better never show up at my home, and that that’s one thing I would flip on) she came to the door. She watched him pull in and didn’t see me slip in the house, his phone was off all day and he had like $400 of her money from her the day before. She knocked and he realized it was her he said “I’m with my wife” and she TOOK OFF like the roadrunner. I won’t go into details but it was not good. I felt better though. After that I offered to meet fair, legally in a ring but she wouldn’t do it.

This woman sounds INSANE.

Fast forward her boyfriend has stage 4 cancer last year and passed away about 6 months ago. She spent the last year of his life obsessing over his friends and being stuck on my (ex) husband. He is getting sober again and is very sick. He begged me for a chance to prove things and I knew in that moment I would help him but I can’t see being with him anymore. So I’ve taken care of him for 2 horribly bad weeks. Literally like a sick infant. He’s kicking bad. I hid his keys by request. I hid the money also. We are nowhere near a trolley. Well days ago I woke up to him trying to get the keys and I said nope. Went back to sleep. He laid in my bed next to me and I woke up again to him messaging her on snap. All hell broke loose. He finally admitted it and showed me and I calmed down and told him to give me space but I would help him through the rest of the sick days if he was serious about his life. So he stayed.

She wanted to get even.

But as he slept I schemed. First, I wanted to react and do something stupid. So I went to the gym instead. I wrote. I asked the universe to let me choose right and not do anything that would land me in trouble. And it hit me that I’m not a crazy psycho type. I’m the long game petty type with stories I can one day tell my grandkids. I made posters with her on them. Her info. “Effects of meth” posters followed by “don’t METH up your life” sayings. Posters asking for someone to “take this $100 purebred dog for a rehousing fee” Posters asking if anyone has seen her to please pray for her salvation (I’m not religious)/ “if you see me please ask if I’m okay” “Please donate used clothes to the HOA under my name” posters. Posters talking about how good her life was and how empty and sad she is now. “Don’t do drugs or you’ll end up alone like me” posters.

Yikes…

I signed her up for the usual online stuff with a small donation. I signed her up for multiple RV sales centers (they are so annoying) as well as insurance centers I also posted a screenshot to her Facebook showing she called my husband the week her boyfriend passed and his family was MAD at her. Boy did she panic. She finally locked her Facebook so you’re welcome girl! And you know what? The instant gratification of doing something dumb is never worth it. But the pettiness…those are stories that I can laugh at for YEARS. They take creative energy and get me out of my emotions and feels. They connect me with friends who are there to ride with me. And I don’t have to worry about getting in trouble.”

She had to put this lunatic in her place!

Sometimes they just won’t let you take the high road.

