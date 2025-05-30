She Got Sick Of Watching Her Brother Be A Jerk To His Girlfriend, So She Finally Blew Up On Her Behalf

Sometimes it can be hard to see the shape of a relationship from the inside.

But from the outside?

Boy do the problems stick out.

And this sister couldn’t just sit by and watch in silence anymore.

Check it out.

AITA for shouting at my brother?

Me(19f) and my brother(24m) still live together in a home with our parents.

Enter the girlfriend:

A few months ago, he had gotten a girlfriend(24f). She would often come stay over for long periods of time or just visit. The girlfriend is honestly one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my life. My brother, however, kind of sucks for her. Any time I’ve seen them together it consists of her doing him a favour and him annoying or poking fun of her in the process, saying things such as “it’s her job” or whatever. It’s been hard to watch, considering how nice she is, but I’ve not really said anything before since she usually just laughs it off. This gets worse when he brings his friends over and they encourage this behavior from him, joining in on misogynistic comments and also just very vile jokes about her body that I don’t want to get into detail about.

So bro is being a bro in the worst sense of the word, basically.

One day, the whole family came over for dinner. We sat at the table together, everyone was there including grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins, etc. The girlfriend is also here and she’s been helping out a bunch. The girlfriend gets up from her seat because my brother asked of her to go fetch something for him, and as always she obliged for some reason. Then, she tripped on one of the younger cousin’s toys that were lying on the ground. My brother just laughed at her, not bothering to help her up.

This doesn’t go for everyone of course, but I think the proper “did you hurt yourself” protocol for loved ones is:

1) Go to help

2) Ensure they are ok

3) Once ensured, you can laugh together

Do NOT just skip to step 3.

I had enough at this point. I stood up, pointed at him and yelled at him for being so disgusting to her. I don’t know what I was expecting as a reaction, but it wasn’t him breaking into tears. I don’t think anyone was expecting this from me, seeing as I mostly keep to myself without communicating much. Almost everyone was on his side, telling me off and saying he’s sensitive and he’s always had problems with being yelled at. Also telling me I brought the mood down at what was supposed to be a happy event. The girlfriend wasn’t saying anything, I couldn’t tell what she felt since she kept her face pretty blank. After hearing everyone talk, I personally felt a little bad for being harsh but I think I at least did a little bit of a good thing. So AITA?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

You drew a line and gave an art lesson.

Nobody’s helping him by letting him develop into a jerk.

My oh my, how the turntables have…

Dude needed a wake up call.

And his sister was ready to hand it out.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.