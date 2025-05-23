Mom Has Very Good Reasons For Not Trusting Her Mother-In-Law To Babysit Her Children, But Her Husband Doesn’t Get It

Mothers-in-law can be a saving grace or do more harm than good.

AITA for not trusting my mother in law to babysit I have a 1 year old and another on the way and my fiancé wonders why his mom is never allowed to watch our 1 year old.

When my child was 2 months old, I went to the bathroom and let my MIL have my child. I come back to see my two year old nephew putting his visibly dirty hands on my child’s face. She came home and 3 days later, we took her to the doctor cause her eye was looking funny. She had pink eye. SHE WAS TWO MONTHS OLD.

When our child was 4 months old, MIL was allowed to watch her for a few hours so fiancé and I could get lunch together. It was about 65 out that day so my child was dressed in some thinner footy pajamas. We come back 2 hours later it’s still about 65 and cloudy and my child is in a tank top romper outside being held by some random family friend my fiancé has met twice.

Another time we were at a wedding my child was about 7-8 months old and MIL was given my child by my fiancé. I come over to see my child CHEWING ON A BALL FROM THE POOL TABLE THAT WAS IN THE BASEMENT OF THE WEDDING VENUE.

Most recently my child was in the ICU for some respiratory distress and MIL wanted to visit so I said okay, y’know it’s a hospital what’s she gonna do? My child started walking around and getting wheezy and breathing hard so I tell fiancé to have her lay down because she’s struggling to breathe. MIL looks at me and goes, “Calm down mom she’s fine.” Her O2 stat had dropped to 87 when she was walking around!

MIL has also pressured my fiancé and I from the beginning to make rice bottles to make our child sleep through the night, so she stops waking up to eat because she “doesn’t need it.”

My child sleeps through the night now and doesn’t need any of that jazz. I’ve told fiancé about these instances as the reason why MIL shouldn’t be able to watch said child or any future children until they are much older and he doesn’t agree with me. AITA?

