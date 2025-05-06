She Keeps Asking Him If He Is All Right, But He Doesn’t Like It And She Doesn’t Know What Else To Do

There are lots of different ways to support someone who may be having a hard time.

But everyone is different and need different things.

Sometimes helping actually makes things worse.

See why this girlfriend isn’t sure what to do about her boyfriend.

AITA for asking “are you all right?”

This morning I woke up and noticed my boyfriend was already awake and sitting in front of his computer. I said “Hi! Are you alright?” with, in my opinion, a friendly and inquiring tone.

Then the tension erupts.

He replied “This doesn’t exactly help my anxiety, you know?” So I was baffled, I asked him how exactly does this make him anxious? Then he said “I already told you, stop asking me if I was okay because I immediately think that something is supposed to be wrong, or I’m supposed to be not all right! I’m tired of you asking that, even when we’re on the phone you start the conversation like this.”

But it’s confusing.

Of course, I’m able to see that this is a boundary for him, and I’m ashamed that i keep forgetting this exact detail. In my defense, I only wanted to know if everything was all right and if he needs anything to make him feel better. What should I do? What am I doing wrong?

Here is what people are saying.

Great answer. Always trying to fix someone is annoying.

I bet. People like to do what makes them feel better whether it actually helps the person or not.

This was a bit harsh.

Exactly. And she’s justifying it despite what he’s told her.

Nice and simple.

They need to work some stuff out.

I do think this is an odd way to greet someone,, though.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.