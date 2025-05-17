She Learned Her Roommate Was Only Dating Her Boyfriend For His Money, And Now She Wonders If She Should Tell Him Before It Is Too Late

Some secrets can completely change how you see a relationship.

What would you do if you knew your roommate was only dating her boyfriend for money, and had no real emotional investment in him? Would you stay out of it? Or would you consider telling him the truth?

In the following story, one woman is faced with this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

WIBTA If I told my (18f) roommate’s (19f) boyfriend (19m) the real reason why she’s dating him? My roommate, who we will call Gen, used to be my best friend for about a year. We recently had a falling out, where she told me she was never really invested in our friendship. I was extremely hurt and confused when she told me this. She would confide in me about literally everything. Relationship issues, trauma, family problems, and more. Through our friendship, she would say many disrespectful comments about her boyfriend, Max. I would just kinda look past them and tell her to talk to him. There were a few that I can’t look past, though, and things he deserves to know.

She first noticed something odd when she saw a picture of Max for the first time.

Whenever Gen would talk to me about her issues with Max, she would turn the conversation to how I would be a much better partner. She would also talk about how great of a partner she’d be to me. During these conversations, Gen would list reasons why she would be great to me, as well as tell me how I’m so much more considerate than Max. I think it’s messed up that she would talk to me like this.

Callie isn’t with her boyfriend for his looks.

Now, the reason she’s actually with her boyfriend. Me and my ex-roommate, Callie (19F)(fake name), were talking to Gen about meeting her boyfriend. We asked to see a picture, and Gen showed us a few. Callie cannot hide any emotion on her face, and she thought he was unattractive.

Gen saw this and said, “Yeah… I know, but he makes like $65 an hour. And he’ll have a great job in the future, so I’ll be set for life.” Callie and I were baffled by this, but we didn’t do anything about it cause we didn’t know him personally.

She actually likes Callie’s boyfriend.

I have now gotten to know her boyfriend a bit, and he’s genuinely a great guy. He can be a bit neglectful at times, but overall, he tries his best. He always does the dates she wants and buys her incredibly thoughtful gifts. But throughout their relationship, I’ve never seen her go on dates that he’s interested in. She would also talk about how she will refuse to do anything he likes cause she has zero interest in it. I think he’s a good person who deserves to know why she’s actually with him. AITA?

Eek! No matter how you look at it, that was mean.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about this story.

This person thinks she’s wrong for wanting to tell him.

Alternatively, this person thinks she should tell him.

As this person points out, when you want someone for money, it usually blows up on you.

According to this comment, he already knows.

Some things are better left unsaid.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.