Employee Offered Her Coworker Clothes That Are Too Big For Her, But When Her Coworker Got Offended, She Gave The Clothes To Someone Else

AITA for offering my clothes to a coworker after losing weight? “I have a coworker that I am very close to and we eat lunch together, etc. I’m a clothes hoarder and I have so many things that I’ve never worn and still have the tags on. My coworker is always commenting to me that she loves my clothes and if I ever decide to give anything away, please come to her first! We were the same size. I recently lost a lot of weight and I’ve gone down five sizes. I’ve been working really hard at it, but I haven’t been talking about it that much because it seems to be a bit of tension between the two of us.

She’s never said anything outright, just some passive aggressive comments about how I’m getting too thin. I just ignore it because a lot of people say that, and I think it’s just a result of the shock of me losing weight. I still have about 30 pounds to lose before I even hit the 150 mark and I’m very short. I’m definitely not too thin and I still suffer from body dysmorphia, so I don’t even think I’m thin at all.

I recently went through my clothes, and I have a shocking amount of things that have either never been worn or have been worn once (I really need to work on this addiction). I put them together in boxes and on my next trip into the office, I asked her if she would like me to bring those in so she could go through them. Her face took on this very shocked expression, and then she said “why would you ask me that? Why would you insult me by asking me if I want your hand me downs and castoffs? That’s so humiliating.” I was stunned and I think I might’ve actually said I was sorry and walked away. To make things even worse, there’s another friend in the office who was also my size, and as we went out to the car later that day she asked me what the boxes were in my car. I told her they were my larger size clothes and that I had brought them for our other coworker, but she didn’t want them (I didn’t go into any details).

She went nuts and asked if she could go through the box. She called her daughter who worked very close by and we spent the next 45 minutes going through the boxes and getting the stuff that she wanted. They literally took almost everything. While they were doing it, the other coworker came outside to leave for the day and saw what was happening. She got into her car and left.

Later that night she texted me and lit into me about me giving the clothes to the other coworker.

I am so confused. Did I insult her? And if I did, why would she care if I gave the clothes to someone else? After several years of a good work friendship, she won’t even speak to me anymore. AITA?”

