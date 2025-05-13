She Offered Her Friend A Choice of Teas, But When She Drew The Line At Sharing A Really Expensive Variety, Things Got Awkward Fast

We’ve got some tea to spill today. Some tea to pour about unpoured tea.

AITA for not sharing the “good tea” with a friend? My friend was over visiting, I offered tea. She said yes.

She’s not much of a tea drinker – she normally drinks cheap herbal teas (which are not Actually Tea anyway), and isn’t picky. I, on the other hand, have a cabinet full of teas of various types, imported from around the world. I offered her a decent selection: a nice oolong, a nice white tea, a high-quality herbal, a good flavored black. She pointed at something else in the cabinet and went “what about that one?”

I had to look it up – apparently this is a tea from China that can indeed be very expensive.

I hesitated, then said it’s pretty expensive pu-erh I had imported, and she probably wouldn’t like it anyway. She said I’m being stingy and could let her taste for herself. But pu-erh is a polarizing tea anyway, and this stuff is not cheap at all, and it would be difficult for me to get more of this brand.

Would it be gracious, or just a waste?

I know I can make multiple cups from it, but I hadn’t been planning on doing a pu-erh week right now, and really didn’t want to “waste” it on someone who probably wouldn’t like it anyway. She doesn’t even like strong black tea!

(for those not in the know: my family has compared the smell of pu-erh to “fish” and “dirty socks”. I like it a lot, but I understand it’s not everybody’s thing.) Now she’s being passive aggressive at me. AITA?

Her friend was being rude not to accept what was offered.

She made the right decision.

Maybe you made the wrong move to begin with.

Here’s the most British comment of all time:

Some accused them of being a snob.

Others said you gotta set the boundary more firmly.

Beggars can’t be choosers, and that goes for friends as well.

