She Refused To Give Her Late Dad’s Cabin To Her Stepbrother, But Now Her Whole Family Is Calling Her Heartless

Some family requests are so out of line, you can’t help but wonder if they’re serious.

What would you do if your stepbrother, who never even respected your late father, suddenly decided he should get the cabin your dad built and left to you?

Would you give it up to “help him heal?”

Or would you refuse to even entertain the idea, no matter who got upset?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation with her blended family.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not giving my dad’s cabin to my stepbrother because he’s “going through a rough time”? My (28F) dad passed away last year and left me his cabin in the woods. It’s a pretty simple place, nothing fancy, just a small cabin about two hours from where I live now. We used to go there all the time growing up, just the two of us. He built most of it himself and left it to me in his will. My mom remarried when I was 15 to this guy, Ken, and he has a son (Luke, 31M). Luke and I never really got along. He was always kind of smug and made fun of my dad for being quiet and “off the grid.” My dad kept his distance, and Luke never came with us to the cabin. He actively hated going outside and once called my dad a “hermit with a hammer.”

Anyway, now Luke is having a rough time. He lost his job, his fiancée left him, and he’s currently living with my mom and Ken. That sucks, and I feel for him, but now my mom is asking me to “consider giving Luke the cabin.” Not loaning—giving. Her words were, “He needs it more than you. You hardly go there, and he’s trying to rebuild his life. It could give him a fresh start.” I honestly thought she was joking. I told her flat out, “No. That cabin is mine. It was Dad’s. Luke didn’t even like him.”

Then Ken got involved and said I was being heartless. Luke texted me basically saying, “I’ll take it off your hands if it’s too much responsibility.” Like he’s doing me a favor? Now they’re acting like I’m this greedy monster. Mom won’t speak to me unless I “reconsider.” Luke made a super passive-aggressive post about “how some people only value property more than healing.” I don’t think I’m wrong, but the guilt-tripping is intense. AITA?

It’s her cabin, and that’s the end of the story.

