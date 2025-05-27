She Reminded Her Roommates She’d Be Moving Out To Live With Her Boyfriend, So Now They’re Calling Her Names Behind Her Back

Sharing a home with friends works until your life paths start to split.

Imagine you’ve handled everything in your shared apartment for years, finding the place, setting up utilities, even furnishing it. Now it’s finally time to move in with your boyfriend, just like you told your roommates you would from the start. But suddenly, they’re acting like you’ve betrayed them.

In this story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and is unsure whether she made the wrong choice. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for having my boyfriend move into my current apartment next year Hi! I (26F) live in a 3-bedroom apartment in Chicago with two friends (26F and 27M). We’ve lived in this apartment since we girls graduated from college, so it will be 4 years. I did the searching for the apartment, I scheduled the tours, all of the utilities are in my name because they didn’t want to set them up, and all of the furniture is mine (not in a controlling way but they told me when we moved in they didn’t want to buy furniture). My boyfriend is currently in grad school and will graduate in May. Our plan has been to move in after he finishes grad school, and I’ve told my roommates this since the beginning. Last April, when we resigned the lease for this year, I even reminded them that this would be my last year with them, and then the next year, I’d be moving in with my boyfriend.

After all of that, the roommates are upset.

This April, we were asked if we wanted to resign the lease. So I asked them if they wanted to live in this current apartment without me, and they grumbled how they don’t want a random roommate but can’t afford it, the two of them. So, I said, “Okay, if the two of you don’t want this current apartment, I love it here, and my boyfriend and I will sign the lease.” I told them if they wanted the apartment, it’s theirs, but if they don’t want to live here, I’ll happily stay. They told me okay, and that was that.

Apparently, it wasn’t okay.

A couple of days later, I overheard them calling me a “*****” for kicking them out so I could live with my boyfriend. I feel super awkward in our apartment now. AITA?

Wow! If it upset them so much, they should’ve said something.

Let’s see what the fine folks at Reddit think about this.

This basically sums it up.

Here’s a little sarcasm to brighten your day.

As this comment points out, they knew it was temporary.

This person thinks she’s given them plenty of notice.

They already agreed!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.