Some people will always assume family comes first, no matter what they’ve done.

What would you do if your mom drained your savings account without permission, all for a get-rich-quick scheme? And what if that money was meant to save your dog’s life?

In the following story, one person finds themselves dealing with this very situation. Here’s what she did.

AITA for pressing charges against my mom for stealing money from my dog’s surgery fund? My mom decided to use my shared account (she has her own card, but it’s my name on the account) with her to buy over $5k in products for Avon because she believes it’s going to change her life. This is a Latino household and for the longest I’ve given her access to my account because sometimes I help with bills and what have you. But I’ve been saving money because my dog needs a liver shunt surgery, scans, and recovery meds.

Now, her mother won’t give the money back, and there’s nothing the police can do.

She took it upon herself to take the money and won’t give it back. My entire family is calling me crazy for prioritizing my dog over my mom. This came to a head when I called the police about it… they said it’s a civil issue, but my family HATES me now. My little brother said I’m a huge jerk. AITA?

