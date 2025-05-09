She Spoke Up About Her Future Sister-In-Law’s Harsh Punishments, So Her Brother Cut Her Out Of The Wedding

Sometimes looking out for a child’s wellbeing means standing up to an adult.

One relative thought she was doing the right thing by confronting her brother’s wife’s parenting style, but her intervention caused a storm of drama that left her uninvited from their upcoming wedding.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to speak to my brother’s fiancée after revealing her “parenting methods”? My brother Tom (34M) recently got engaged to Melissa (32F), who has a 6-year-old son, Dylan (changed the names). Last weekend, I (29F) was babysitting Dylan while they went out for dinner.

Dylan was playing with some toys when he accidentally broke a glass figurine. He immediately started crying and said, “Please don’t tell my mom! She’ll give me the quiet time!”

She asks Dylan for more details.

I asked what “quiet time” meant, and Dylan explained that when he misbehaves, Melissa makes him kneel facing a wall for an hour, sometimes longer if he cries or moves. If he speaks, she adds more time. This shocked me, but I kept calm and told him accidents happen.

Later, she confronts her family.

When Tom and Melissa returned, I told Tom privately what Dylan had shared. Tom defended her, saying I don’t understand parenting and that Dylan is “dramatic.” He claimed it’s just a “time-out” and I’m overreacting. I later confronted Melissa directly, telling her I thought her “quiet time” punishment was excessive and potentially abusive.

Melissa didn’t take this well at all.

She completely flipped out, saying I had no right to question her parenting when I don’t have kids. She accused me of trying to sabotage their relationship and twisting a child’s words.

Now my entire family is divided. My parents think I should apologize for “overstepping,” while my sister agrees with me that the punishment sounds problematic. Tom is demanding I apologize to Melissa before their wedding.

But when she refuses, she’s ostracized from everyone.

I refuse to apologize for speaking up about something that seems wrong to me. Making a child kneel silently for extended periods doesn’t seem like appropriate discipline. But now I’m uninvited from their wedding and causing family drama. AITA for refusing to let this go and apologize?

If the truth makes them uncomfortable, then so be it.

