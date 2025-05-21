She Stayed Quiet While Her Blended Family Chose Favorites For Years, But When She Finally Broke Her Silence, She Was Forced To Face The Fallout

Bonds between a blended family can fray in complicated ways, especially when favoritism is involved.

One young woman had always felt close to her dad’s side growing up, but after a divorce, everything changed.

Now she’s left wondering why her brother remains celebrated while she fades into the background.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for calling out my dad about how unfair his family treats me? Growing up, I (21F) had a good relationship with my dad’s side of the family. After my parents got divorced (it wasn’t messy, they’re still friendly), I noticed his side of the family started to exclude me from family events but still included my brother (23M).

It’s been this way for almost as long as she can remember.

It’s been like this since I was 13 years old. They make no effort to include me and make me feel like I don’t matter to them, so I never put any more effort into having a relationship with any of them. Even though I know they don’t care about me, it still hurts me.

So finally she addresses her family about it.

A few weeks ago, someone from my dad’s side of the family threw a party (which I obviously wasn’t invited to), and my dad and brother started talking about how much fun they had at the party in front of me. I made a comment saying something like, “If they liked me as much as they liked my brother, I would’ve gone,” and my dad blew up.

She goes into more detail on her feelings, but her dad wasn’t responsive at all.

I figured that was my perfect time to tell him how I felt, so I basically said, “Don’t you see how unfair they’ve treated me since I was a kid? They’ve always loved my brother and hated me and excluded me from everything, and nobody ever stands up for me.” In response to that, he told me that I’m the one who isn’t trying hard enough to have a relationship with them and said I have to put myself out there and reach out to them.

Now there’s simmering tensions between them.

He’s been ignoring me since this, and now I feel really bad about saying all of that stuff. I know he loves his family, and that definitely hurt him to hear. AITA?

She never meant to hurt her dad — she just wanted him to see her point of view for once.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear to this commenter that this dad dropped the ball big time.

No one deserves to be treated this way.

The parents are the ones who should be expected to take responsibility, not the kids.

This commenter has an interesting theory.

She tried to express herself hoping for understanding, but instead she was met with more blame.

If the truth hurts that bad, it’s because it’s been ignored for far too long.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.