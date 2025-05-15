She Took His Car Without Asking To Pick Up Friends Before Their Date, And Now She’s Calling Him A Bad Person For Ending Things

Borrowing someone’s car without permission is already a red flag, but doing it while drunk takes things to a whole new level.

What would you do if someone you just started dating took your car out without asking while you were in the shower, returned intoxicated, and then brushed it off like it was no big deal?

Would you confront them right then and there?

Or would you go through with the plans and save the drama for the next day?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for not wanting to see the girl, who took my car out without my permission I had been going out with this girl for 2 weeks. Last Saturday was the first time I invited her to my home before we went to a concert. The plan was to go pick up 2 of her friends before we went there. While I went to take a shower before we headed out, this girl took my car out to go pick up her friends without me, and came back after half an hour, drunk, and left my car at her friend’s apartment. So, we had to Uber there to pick up my car, and then we went to the concert.

He didn’t get angry that evening, but he couldn’t deal with her any longer.

I didn’t get angry at her at that moment, because I didn’t want to miss the concert and spoil my mood. I dropped her and her friends off at home on Saturday night. On Sunday evening, I texted her saying I didn’t think this would work out, and we should stop seeing each other. It was all quiet till this evening, when she showed up on my doorstep demanding that I stop being dramatic and consider going out again. I didn’t agree, so she called me a lot of names and said I was an ******* and called me a bad person. AITA?

Yikes! The least she could’ve done was ask.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about what she did.

Here’s an entertaining point of view.

According to this comment, he dodged a missile.

That girl sure does.

He was much nicer than most people would’ve been.

He needs to stay away from her.

The best thing he did was tell her it was over, because that girl is a nightmare waiting to happen.

