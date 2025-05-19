She Turned Her Apartment Into A Safe Haven, But She Refused To Let Her Messy Sister Stay There. Now The Rest Of Her Family Has Made Her Out To Be The Villain.

Not every sibling favor is as simple as it sounds.

One young woman had worked hard to build a space of her own.

So when her irresponsible sister demanded to take over her lease while she was away, she found herself caught in a messy web of expectations and resentment.

AITA for choosing my friend over my sister? I (23F) got this 1-bedroom apartment about a year ago, and honestly, it’s the first thing I really worked hard for. I spent so much time and money fixing it up and making it nice.

In two months, I’m leaving for 6 months for Erasmus, and my younger sister (19F) asked if she could move in while I’m gone because it’s close to our university. We attend the same campus. She says she’s tired of living with our parents, tired of commuting, and that she keeps fighting with them.

I thought about it, but honestly, she’s a mess. Her room is disgusting all the time, like there was a moldy pizza box under her bed for months, and she just acted like it was normal. Like, sorry, but no??

I told her I’m going to sublet it to my friend from uni (who goes to the same uni as her, too). Now she’s telling everyone I’m a selfish jerk.

My mom is also being dramatic, saying I’m heartless and it’s just 6 months, and it’s family. But like, if something happens, it’s MY name on everything, not hers.

Now I feel bad because everyone’s acting like I’m the villain, but I really feel like she’s being entitled and dumb. It’s not my job to babysit her and risk everything I worked for. AITA?

She had poured her time, money and pride into that apartment.

She wasn’t just going to let her sister waltz in and grime it all up.

She wasn’t going to give into the guilt trip — not this time.

