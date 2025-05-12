She Was Excited To Move Into Her New Home, But One Overly-Helpful Neighbor Has Her Very Worried

Moving to a new place can be exciting, but it can also come with all kinds of new things to make you nervous.

AITA for not answering my door I feel like I may have overreacted and would like an outside opinion.

I live in a city. I recently moved from a high rise apartment to my very first home. I LOVE my home and neighborhood, but it’s my first time living in a house by myself.

Then came the too-eager-neighbor.

Since moving, there’s been one man that’s made awkward statements that range from impressed that I can change my locks, offering to detail my car, helping me with my trash cans, and warning that people may steal my plants off my porch. I try to remain polite, but he seems too friendly and I just get a weird vibe from him. I just don’t like it.

Nothing but an absolute emergency would justify this level of trying to get your attention.

Last night, starting around 10:45PM he rang my doorbell and then knocked on my door and window for about 10 minutes. It was late, I was home alone, and it FREAKED me out. My doorbell camera is older. So, it’s not one I can speak through. When he knocked for a while and then came back I called the police.

This doesn’t count as an emergency.

He was trying to tell me that I had packages at my front door. I knew this. I left packages at my front door as a booby trap because someone stole a bag of potting soil earlier in the day.

Did this person overreact?

I feel silly for calling the police. Should I have handled this differently. Most of my friends understand why I was freaked out, but I’m sure my other neighbors hate me…..

