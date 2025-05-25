May 25, 2025 at 4:48 am

She Was Trying To Give A New Keurig System To Her Sister, But There Was A Bigger Surprise Waiting For Her Inside It

by Ben Auxier

A Keurig with a snake in it

It’s always frustrating to pick up a gift and realize it’s just not right.

It’s the wrong size, they already have one, etc, etc.

But this new example takes the cake, from TikTok user @ashm87:

A Keurig with a snake in it

“Top 10 stupidest scenarios I’ve ever been in,” says the girl behind the camera.

A Keurig with a snake in it

“Do you see him? No. No, you don’t.”

A Keurig with a snake in it

“My snake crawled into my sister’s Keurig. It’s brand new. We’re trying to give it to her, but there’s a snake in it.”

we ended up putting the Keurig in his enclosure in the hopes he leaves on his own. advice welcome 😅 #snake #help? #keurig

You better believe the comments had jokes.

Reach for the sky!

A little more background from the creator:

Aaaaaand one more joke:

This is why I prefer my pets to be more, you know, cat-shaped.

They can fit in small places, but not that small.

