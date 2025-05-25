She Was Trying To Give A New Keurig System To Her Sister, But There Was A Bigger Surprise Waiting For Her Inside It

It’s always frustrating to pick up a gift and realize it’s just not right.

It’s the wrong size, they already have one, etc, etc.

But this new example takes the cake, from TikTok user @ashm87:

“Top 10 stupidest scenarios I’ve ever been in,” says the girl behind the camera.

“Do you see him? No. No, you don’t.”

“My snake crawled into my sister’s Keurig. It’s brand new. We’re trying to give it to her, but there’s a snake in it.”

You better believe the comments had jokes.

Reach for the sky!

A little more background from the creator:

Aaaaaand one more joke:

This is why I prefer my pets to be more, you know, cat-shaped.

They can fit in small places, but not that small.

If you enjoyed that story, check out what happened when a guy gave ChatGPT $100 to make as money as possible, and it turned out exactly how you would expect.