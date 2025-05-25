She Was Trying To Give A New Keurig System To Her Sister, But There Was A Bigger Surprise Waiting For Her Inside It
by Ben Auxier
It’s always frustrating to pick up a gift and realize it’s just not right.
It’s the wrong size, they already have one, etc, etc.
But this new example takes the cake, from TikTok user @ashm87:
“Top 10 stupidest scenarios I’ve ever been in,” says the girl behind the camera.
“Do you see him? No. No, you don’t.”
“My snake crawled into my sister’s Keurig. It’s brand new. We’re trying to give it to her, but there’s a snake in it.”
@ashm87
we ended up putting the Keurig in his enclosure in the hopes he leaves on his own. advice welcome 😅 #snake #help? #keurig
You better believe the comments had jokes.
Reach for the sky!
A little more background from the creator:
Aaaaaand one more joke:
This is why I prefer my pets to be more, you know, cat-shaped.
They can fit in small places, but not that small.
