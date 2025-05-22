She’s Been Cheating On Him For A Long Time, But Now She’d Like To Borrow His Car

If you’ve never been cheated on, congrats!

It’s awful.

And the last thing you want to hear in that situation is a request for a favor.

Check out how this person handled exactly that.

AITA If I didn’t let my ex go see her new boyfriend with my car?

So we recently broke up like 2 months ago but she been seeing this guy since September of last year.

They weren’t married, so maybe it’s not *technically* an affair, but with a relationship this long it’s, like, a common-law affair.

We lived together for ten years and have two kids 5yr and 3yr old. We never married because I wanted save up and do things the way she deserved she’s a really good woman when it comes to being thoughtful loving and caring about our family….

And now the car comes into play.

But she hid this relationship from me and kept deceiving me about going to work and working overtime. In reality she was seeing this guy and now we still live together and she has no drivers license and not insured and has no car and wants to take my car to go see him at work wtf I told her no thank you take an Uber

Let’s see what the comments say:

That’s a no from us, dawg.

Why are you even wondering about yourself here?



She made her bed.

I feel like YOU should be getting in that car and going far, far away.

What a piece of work.

