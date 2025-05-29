Sick Relative Delayed Their Hospital Visit To Protect Their Daughter-In-Law And Her Baby From Illness, But Everyone Interpreted Their Absence As A Personal Insult

When a new baby comes into the family, everyone has different ideas of what support looks like.

One relative thought they were doing the right thing by keeping their distance from their DIL while they were ill. However, others saw their choice as a cold, unforgivable rejection.

AITAH for not rushing to to the hospital to see newborn grandson My daughter-in-law is ticked, saying it was hurtful and disrespectful that I did not immediately visit her newborn baby while she was still in the hospital.

I had just come off of a 2-week respiratory virus with a horrible, 2-week-long cough — which my son knew.

Days later, she gives birth.

They decided to communicate through their son instead of to their DIL directly.

I didn’t speak directly to her because, well, she just gave birth, so I asked my son if it was okay if I wait a week to visit, giving her time to settle and start to feel better. He said that’s fine. So here I am, waiting to visit.

Turns out, their good intentions came off all the wrong way to the rest of the family.

Come to find out, her entire family is appalled that I didn’t rush to their side — ticked that I didn’t immediately, specifically say congratulations and ask if they need anything. They also live with her parents and grown sister. She had the baby only 4 days ago!

Now they’re wondering if they’re really as bad as everyone else says.

I’ve been at work all week, and now she’s ticked and says they need space. Is this crazy hormones, or AITAH?

They thought they were being thoughtful, but everyone else thought they were being heartless.

Let’s let Reddit weigh in.

Both sides do have a legitimate point here.

While she shouldn’t be expected to visit in a physical capacity while she’s sick, there are other ways she could show her support.

Better communication could have saved everyone a lot of grief here.

This could be an opportunity for her to improve her relationship with her DIL.

No one hands you a rulebook for becoming a grandparent.

