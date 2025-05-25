Son Accuses Dad Of Faking Illness To Avoid Work, And it Stirred Up A Family Feud

This son hit his breaking point after years of watching his dad dodge responsibility with an ever-changing list of mystery symptoms, a bottle in hand, and “anxiety” as the excuse.

When a lazy jab turned into a full-blown confrontation, emotions spilled—and so did the family drama.

Read on for the story.

AITA for accusing my dad of faking being sick? I (M22) live with my parents (F60, M62) they own a business and it’s their main source of income. During the pandemic business slowed down, they got through it but less orders meant less work. My parents both had less work to do but while my mom kept busy my dad sat at home and drank. Eventually Covid passed and orders picked back up, my mom started working again but my dad stayed at home. It wasn’t long till my mom said he had to come back to work, but according to her he’d go to the bar next door and drink with his buddies all day. His reason being he had “anxiety” and couldn’t work cuz of it.

Suuuure.

Every day since then he would have a new random pain in his body chest, arms, head, stomach, every day something new and random all cuz of “anxiety.” He would always say he has a random pain in his body and when my mom pressed him on it he would say it’s cuz of anxiety and the only thing that helped was booze. My mom has taken him to the doctor many times and he’s gotten several different meds, all of which he takes once and refuses to take again. There’s several valid reasons to not continue a prescription, but his were not valid reasons. He would just say “I don’t wanna” and leave it at that. And for those wondering the meds did sometimes help according to him, but he just didn’t feel like taking it.

Clearly.

Not to mention all the random alternative health garbage he forced my mother to buy that he never used. Keep in mind, he’s still drinking constantly and poorly trying to hide it from my mother. This culminated in one argument. I woke up early one morning to take my mom to the dentist, she didn’t have a phone at the time and I had to order an uber from mine. Once we got home I crashed and when I woke up I was almost late to work and my mom forced my dad to drive me to work. In the car he made a joke about me being lazy and sleeping in.

Oh heck no.

I said “yea it’s only cuz your lazy butt wants to sleep and drink all day and you don’t want to do anything for anyone but yourself” he kept trying to say he had anxiety but I kept saying “no you don’t, you’re just a lying drunk and nobody is buying it.” He later cried to my mom and she said I should apologize, I refused. She said we need to be understanding and I said he’s refused every attempt at help given to him, this is on purpose at this point. So Reddit, AITA for accusing my dad of faking being sick?

Reddit was divided.

This person says he deserved all of that and more.

And this person says everyone’s in the wrong here.

This family ride’s heading straight for a crash unless someone finally hits the brakes.

It’s gonna be a close one.

