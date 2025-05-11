Stepmom Tried To Take Credit For Raising Her Stepdaughter, So The Stepdaughter Told Her The Cold, Hard Truth

Parental roles can get complicated, especially when step-parents try to step up a little too late.

One woman didn’t mind keeping things civil with stepmother, but once she started rewriting their relationship and telling everyone about their “close bond,” she finally lost her cool.

AITA for telling my dad’s wife I’m not her “do-over daughter”? I (22F) have had a strained relationship with my dad (48M) ever since he cheated on my mom when I was 12. He ended up marrying the woman he cheated with, Lynne (44F). I was civil with her growing up, but we’ve never been close. She kept her distance and I honestly appreciated that.

I’m graduating college soon, and she’s suddenly all over me, commenting on my social media, calling me “her girl,” and telling people how she’s “so proud of the woman I’ve become.” She even made a Facebook post saying she remembers “tucking me in before big tests” and how she’s been there “every step of the way.” Um… what?

She literally wasn’t. My mom raised me. My mom worked two jobs. My mom drove me to every practice and every college tour. Lynne showed up to Christmas with matching pajamas and that was it.

So at dinner last weekend, she says she “can’t wait to help me plan my wedding someday,” and I just snapped. I told her, “You weren’t there. You don’t get to act like you were. I’m not your do-over daughter.”

She got up and left the table crying. My dad flipped out and said I humiliated her, that she’s trying to build a bond and I “ripped it away.” His side of the family is now saying I’m ungrateful and “just angry about the past.”

But to me, this feels like she’s trying to rewrite history and take credit for things she didn’t do. And it ticks me off. So yeah. Was I too harsh? AITA?

