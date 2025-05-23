Teen Spent Years Throwing His Debit Card At Fast Food Workers, Until One Employee Threw It Back And Changed His Behavior For Good

Some customers just need to be handed their own behavior back to finally get it.

What would you do if a kid constantly threw his debit card at you like you were beneath him?

Would you just grow to expect it because that’s how he is?

Or would you return the gesture and see how it works?

In the following story, one young lady finds herself dealing with this very situation at her job.

Here’s how it all played out.

I threw the customer’s card back at him My parents own a fast-food franchise, and I currently work there with my boyfriend (whom I met at work) and a couple of his good friends, who subsequently started working there on my boyfriend’s recommendation. We all get along quite well, and work is a well-oiled machine. There is a kid (~16?M) who has been coming into our store for years and years. He is notoriously known for being brash and rude with our employees and for quite a while for throwing his debit card at whoever was taking his order. A couple of months ago, he threw his debit card at me, and you know what? I had had it. I audibly said, “Wow,” and, after I had run the card…I threw it back exactly as he’d thrown it at me.

Since that day, he has never thrown the card again.

He was with his friends, and they all laughed. Ever since then, this boy has shown a bit more respect to my coworkers and me. He has NEVER since thrown his card at any of us; rather, he hands it over like a regular person. All of my coworkers were surprised that this boy no longer threw his card! I can’t believe the effect this has had on him. Honestly, his card is BUSTED – I could tell he’s been throwing it at cashiers for a long, long time. He’s been a lot more polite since this incident, and I’m super happy for him. I’ve watched him grow up, and it’s heartening to see that I may have made a difference in how he treats people (especially customer service workers) in the future.

Nice! It’s not every day that the person actually learns a lesson.

This can explain it happening once or twice, but not every time.

How thoughtless.

At least he realized it was wrong after being called out.

Here’s someone who refuses to serve someone like that.

That worked out well.

It’s good to hear that the kid learned not to do it anymore.

