Teenager’s Mom Wants Her to Like Her Boyfriend, But Even Though She Puts Up With Him For Her Mom, She Can’t Stand the Guy

AITA for not accepting my parent’s new partner? “My (16f) parents divorced when I was 12. Their marriage was rocky for years, so I wasn’t surprised, but I was devastated about my dad moving out. Almost immediately, I was introduced to my mom’s boyfriend. I already knew about him when I accidentally saw a gross text he sent my mom. I did not like him, and I was hesitant to even try to get along, even though he was nice enough. I know he was seeing my mom before she was divorced, and my mom talked to me about that, saying that by the point the marriage was already over. However, when I saw the text, from my perspective, my parents were still together and would be together.

As the years have passed, I dislike him a little more every time I see him. He’s so childish, and insults my sister (24f) (even if he doesn’t seem to think he does). When I was still young, my mom asked if she wanted me to break up with him, since I wasn’t taking things well and was very bad mentally, but I said no because I love her and wanted her to be happy, even though I didn’t like her dating someone so soon. I know he’s done a lot for me, but I can’t stand him, and I can’t help it. I spend weekends with my dad, but whenever I spend them with my mom, she always invites him, and then it always becomes about what he wants to do. They also used to talk badly about my dad, who I know wasn’t the best husband, but he was still my dad, and at that time I was a kid, which didn’t help things. We disagree on most things, especially politically, which I know is stupid, but still…

My mom is always really upset that I don’t get along with him, and says she wishes I loved her enough to like him. I say that just because I don’t like him doesn’t mean I don’t like how he’s good for her. But I can’t bring myself to like him at all, or appreciate him. Especially now that they’re planning on moving in together once I graduate. I just know that I won’t want to visit her when I’m in college, because he will always be around. We recently had another argument about me being disrespectful, which I will admit, I can be very rude (ex: ignoring him purposely when he says hi/bye, having bad tone, talking back). I don’t feel bad about not liking him, because there’s really nothing that will ever change that, but I do feel bad that it distresses my mom so much. AITA?”

