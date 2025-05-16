Holiday Party Plans Were Already Confusing, But They Quickly Found Themselves In A War Of Retribution

There’s nothing better and there’s nothing worse than family.

It’s always so much fun to parse out fights nobody can even remember the source of.

Or to create new traditions of fighting to carry on through the ages!

Like in this story.

AITA for the Thanksgiving in-law invite that blew up Christmas? Thanksgiving was at my sister’s. My husband and I trade off holidays, and this year was supposed to be with his family. But I was really hoping for a holiday with everyone together for once. My small apartment makes hosting impossible. My sister’s place is the usual spot.

Then the in-laws entered the picture.

I asked her if inviting my in-laws (and SIL) for Thanksgiving was okay, offering to pay for their share of the catering she was planning, plus ours. She said yes! I told them they were in.

But there was a change of heart.

Then, the next day, she calls and says, nope, not enough seats (even though we’ve had bigger groups before). She wanted me to uninvite them, which meant we wouldn’t come either (it was our in-laws’ year). She’d already ordered catering for 16! And still expected me to pay for our meals and my in-laws’ if we didn’t show (which we didn’t). I refused to pay for food we wouldn’t eat because of her change of heart. We went to my in-laws.’ I was pretty upset it went down like that, but I tried to move on.

And now it’s spilling into all holidays.

Fast forward to Christmas (my family’s year). Guess who was hosting? My sister. Guess who wasn’t invited? My husband and me! Found out a week before when I asked what to bring. Her reason? She “didn’t want to spend money on food and us not showing up again.” Seriously? Over the Thanksgiving thing? Especially since things seemed fine since then! I stood my ground about not paying for the Thanksgiving food. Still uninvited for Christmas. We made plans with my in-laws.

Is this a full on war?

The next day, I asked my parents if they wanted to have breakfast/lunch at my place before her dinner (they live across the street, no biggie). I just wanted to see them since it was my year. My sister found out and accused me of “stealing” them and being selfish. Our meal wasn’t even at the same time! The day before Christmas, she invited us to her dinner. I declined, as we’d already committed to my in-laws. However, we visited them the next day.

What say the comments?

Some of this really wasn’t adding up.

Maybe it’s time to press pause.

Seems cut and dry. Probably like the turkey.

Can’t do that math.

What’s truly weird is that this question was posted in the middle of summer.

These grudges obviously haven’t gone away.

