New Neighbors Haven’t Been Very Accommodating So Far, But Now They Want To Use Their Driveway For Construction

You never know what you’re going to get when new neighbors move in.

They might be great! They might be awful. You might literally never interact with them at all.

Or you might end up writing a whole post about them.

Let’s see why these neighbors are not getting along.

AITA for not letting new neighbours put scaffolding on my drive for 2 weeks? Hi, a couple have recently bought the house next door to us and are having improvements done to it. The house had an extension built onto their drive, meaning they now don’t have a drive and have no access to their back garden. However, there is a gate that goes into my drive but I have blocked off as they assume that they have access and have seen multiple people on my drive without asking me first.

Then Bob the Builder came around.

Last week, I saw a builder knocking at my door on the doorbell camera but I was at work. He came round at 7:40 the next morning and said that they’d need to put scaffolding on my drive to have improvements done to the roof next door. I said no and he asked why Firstly, it’s my drive, secondly, the new neighbours should’ve come round and asked rather than telling the builder to do it. He said that the man moving in had been up multiple times and tried knocking. This was a lie as I work from home 90% of time and can see through the doorbell camera.

But then suddenly, they DID show up.

The couple came round the following evening and asked about it, this was the first interaction I’d had with them. However, a week prior, my partner’s mum had parked outside their house to pick her and our 8 month old daughter up. I found that a note had been put onto her windscreen saying please don’t block my drive. She wasn’t blocking the drive, was there about 5 minutes, and was on a raised curb which is totally legal to park on. He didn’t come and say anything whilst I was there, but as soon as I went back in the house, he said something to my partner and her mum.

The number of people who think they own the curb outside their house is baffling.

My main issues are that they’ve assumed they can use my property, didn’t ask themselves and got a builder to do it, lied about coming up and knocking on the door saying we weren’t in, and now wants my drive for 2 weeks when we can’t park outside their house for 5 minutes, not blocking driveway which had been extended.

I know that through the ANLA act that for urgent and essential repairs they can use someone’s drive. However, does this apply when they’ve bought a house that has voluntarily blocked their drive off? Furthermore, the house was up for £270k and they offered £266k. I’m pretty sure that if the roof needed to be replaced urgently, it would have been a lot cheaper than this.

There are definitely flaws in communication with the neighbors.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

Be sure to smile.

And I mean come on, let’s not take a contractor’s timeline at their word.

All to one side, please.

Speaking of laws, though…



Probably best to just let them find another solution.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.