Their Sister Treated Them Like A Bank With No Limits, But When They Finally Refused To Help, The Whole Family Thought They Were Selfish

Money can complicate even the closest relationships, especially when expectations and boundaries aren’t clearly set.

When one sibling kept asking for loans but never paid them back, the other sibling finally reached a breaking point. And that’s when the blame started shifting.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to lend my sister money again? I (25) have a sister (22F) who’s been struggling financially.

She’s asked to borrow money from me three times this year, totaling $1,500, and hasn’t paid any of it back. Last week, she asked for another $500 for rent.

This time, they put their foot down.

I said no because I’m saving for a house and can’t keep bailing her out. I told her she needs to get a better job or budget better, which I thought was honest advice. She got upset, called me selfish, and said family should help each other.

Now she’s got the rest of the family involved too, which makes them feel guilty.

My parents are now mad at me too, saying I’m being too harsh since she’s in a tough spot. I feel bad because I know she’s struggling, but I don’t think it’s fair to keep loaning money I’ll never see again. AITA?

They weren’t trying to punish their sister — they were just trying to set a needed limit on their generosity.

What did Reddit think?

If her parents want to help out so bad, then they should have no problem fronting their own money.

She’s absolutely right to be careful about loaning out her hard-earned money.

Time to start asking the ‘rents!

It’s not too late to stop making the same mistakes this commenter made when they were younger.

Drawing a line isn’t the same thing as turning your back.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.