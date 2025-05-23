There Are Many Different Types Of Jobs Out There, And This Woman Proves Finding One You Love Can Be Very Rewarding

If you’ve ever purchased a home, you know that getting an inspection is one of the most important steps.

This TikToker is a young home inspector who is making a name for herself by making videos of her inspections, and this one is very popular.

She starts out her video at a home she is about to inspect, and she says, “Hello, I’m Jannat, a 19 year old home inspector with Texas Inspection Professionals.”

Wow, just 19 years old, that is pretty impressive. From there, she jumps right into showing some problems she found.

First, she shows some rotted wood and says, “This is all rotted. See how it moves so easily? It’s because of all this water.”

The water looks like it is coming from their furnace.

Next, she jumps to show the central air conditioning unit where she says, “This unit is pretty old, it’s rusted, and it was manufactured in 1997. Also, another thing is that you want to make sure that the AC unit is at least 3 inches above the ground.”

That is really good to know.

She goes through several other areas of the house, pointing out problems. The video abruptly ends after she finds a leak under what seems to be a sink.

She says, “We have a leak under here.”

Man, I was invested at that point. I want to see more!

I guess I’ll have to watch more of her videos, they are interesting.

Check out the full video to see what she found on this nearly $370,000 home.

@tipsjannat Crazy to think this 1997 Unit operated better than new home units. ♬ original sound – tipsjannat

Check out the comments as well.

This commenter loves that it is a woman inspector.



1997 isn’t that old…right?

Here is someone wondering how to get into that line of work.

I’ve hired home inspectors before, but they were never this young.

I guess you have to get experience somehow.

She may be young, but she seems like she is very good at the job.

