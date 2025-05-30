Post Office Customer Complained To The Dad Of A Screaming Toddler, But He Wouldn’t Do Anything But Get Defensive

Kids are loud and that’s all there is to it. So as a parent you need to understand how to control how loud behavior affects others.

Unfortunately not all parents feel compelled to minimize their kids’ loud tendencies.

Keep reading to see what can happen instead.

AITA for asking a kid, in public, to stop yelling?

I was at the post office helping my mom fill out and send a bunch of certified mail. It’s a very small office, probably 30×40 ft, and it was packed with people, probably about 15 people, including two kids. At first they were playing, being a bit loud but whatever, they’re kids.

Then it got super unpleasant.

But then one of them started screeching at the top of their lungs. They’d go “YyyAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA” incredibly loudly for like 3-5 seconds at a time and it was physically painful to my ears. Parents are nowhere to be seen. After about 3 minutes of this, an older man walks past the kids on his way out and the kid let’s out another screech as he walks by. The old man stops, looks at the kid and calmly says “Cut it out” before walking out. Kid screeches again, I look at her and say “Could you please stop screaming?” and then went back to doing whatever I was doing.

But it was no use.

Then the dad starts saying from across the room, “Hey, chill out, they’re 2 years old” and whenever I tried saying anything he’d just cut me off and say “No, chill out.” The kid looked older than two years old to me, but I may be wrong. At this point someone else (not sure if it was the same old man from earlier) also starts telling the guy to control his kids, to take them outside or leave them with someone. At this point I didn’t keep arguing. Dad doesn’t really do anything to stop his kids, just ignored them. Then says on his way out “Go home and drink a beer, stop being so miserable.” AITAH?

Here is what folks are saying.

Exactly. Mind your own business does not apply here.

I’m sure this dad will be shocked when his daughter rebels as a teenager.

That sounds correct.

Exactly. He doesn’t want to parent and challenges people who think he should.

Stop having kids you don’t want to parent.

The rest of us don’t want to deal with it.

