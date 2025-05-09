They Extended A Ride As A Friendly Gesture, But They Had To Set Boundaries When It Turned Into An Ongoing Ask

Offering to lend a helping hand can feel great — until the help starts to feel expected.

One person was happy to give a ride for a fun group trip, but when another person wouldn’t take the hint and kept asking, it led to an uncomfortable confrontation.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for saying no to someone asking for a ride. Long story short, I told someone no for asking for a ride twice. Initially, it started when I offered a ride to an event that we are soon attending in another city. I had one person reach out to accept the offer and even invited them to my social group to coordinate the ride.

But then this person began to continue to ask for rides.

So far so good, but the next day they asked for a ride hours away into a city for medical testing. I had to tell them no, but in return offered them advice on where to go that was much closer and could cover the testing they wanted. Two days later, they again asked for a ride to somewhere else on the day we are scheduled to head to said event.

They put their foot down, but the other person makes them feel bad for refusing.

To me, that felt disrespectful, and I told them as such after they asked. Their exact words, although cut for subtext, were: “It seems a friend wants to meet me on the same days as the event. Are you willing to drop me off there instead? I can get a ride back home from someone else.”

So they decide to give it to them straight.

I said, “Sorry no, the deal was a ride to the event. I’m going to be frank dude, I don’t like you asking for rides all the time. I was offering a nice gesture with helping with transportation to the event and it seems you’re trying to take advantage of that and it’s a bit disrespectful.” Now they did go and apologize for asking, but I want to know if I went too far with how I said it.

I’ve been taken advantage of in the past and this kinda bugged me a bit — especially considering I don’t know the person past our group. AITA?

They offered a one-time ride, not a free-for-all.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks this person is totally justified in setting a boundary.

No one should be an unpaid taxi driver, but maybe they did come on a little strong.

This commenter calls it like they see it.

On the other hand, this person wasn’t necessarily in the wrong for asking.

“No” is a complete sentence.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.