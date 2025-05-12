They Found A Pair Of AirPods, And After Doing Everything To Return Them, They Debated Whether To Keep Them

Finding lost items can feel like a big weight on your shoulders, especially when the item is valuable.

After weeks of trying to reach the rightful owner of a forgotten pair of AirPods, one person began to question how long to wait before claiming the headphones for themselves.

Read on to find out what Reddit thought about this moral dilemma!

AITA for keeping a pair of found Airpods? A few weeks ago I found a pair of AirPods in the street a few blocks from my house. I took them.

However, I immediately posted on EVERY single community Facebook page I could find — 4 specifically.

Despite casting a wide net, they didn’t hear back from anyone.

I explained what I found and where. I also reached out to the people I know in the area. No dice. Also posted on some of the Nextdoor-type community pages.

They begin questioning how long they’re obliged to wait.

We are going to be coming up on 6 weeks soon. I told my BF that if in 2 full months no one has responded, I am going to wipe them and link them to my account — effectively keeping them.

But their boyfriend doesn’t agree with this assessment.

He says that’s a jerk move and I should wait longer.

I will if the group agrees, but I feel like if you haven’t checked in after 8 weeks, you probably already bought new ones. AITA?

Finders, keeper; losers weepers?

Reddit weighs in.

There are ways to mark a lost Apple item, and if the owner hasn’t taken advantage of this, maybe they gave up on looking for them.

This person did more than their due diligence to reunite the lost AirPods with their owner.

This commenter thinks they waited more than long enough.

At this point, holding onto the AirPods wasn’t just justified, it was earned.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.