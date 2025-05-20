May 20, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Jersey Mike’s Customer Got A “Mini” And Thought It Would Be A Little Snack, But They Got More Than They Expected

by Ben Auxier

A Jersey Mike's sub

TikTok/johnanicholee

As sub places go, you can definitely do worse than Jersey Mike’s.

And in an era of shrinkflation, it’s nice to know that in some places, “small” doesn’t mean “non-existent,” as displayed in this video from TikTok user @johnanicholee:

A Jersey Mike's sub

TikTok/johnanicholee

“This is a mini?!” reads the caption.

A Jersey Mike's sub

TikTok/johnanicholee

“Well I’m not complaining.”

A Jersey Mike's sub

TikTok/johnanicholee

Looks pretty hearty to me!

@johnanicholee

Generally, when I go to Jersey Mikes I get the regular size and sometimes don’t finish it. But the mini’s ?! Never knew they were the perfect size sandwich for only $8 🥲🫶🏽 #jerseymikes #mini #lunch #yourwelcome

♬ Dolce Nonna – Wayne Jones & Amy Hayashi-Jones

More bang for your buck?

2025 04 30 12 37 55 Jersey Mikes Customer Got A Mini And Thought It Would Be A Little Snack, But They Got More Than They Expected

Looks can be deceiving.

2025 04 30 12 38 35 Jersey Mikes Customer Got A Mini And Thought It Would Be A Little Snack, But They Got More Than They Expected

A sub above.

2025 04 30 12 38 51 Jersey Mikes Customer Got A Mini And Thought It Would Be A Little Snack, But They Got More Than They Expected

To each their own.

2025 04 30 12 39 07 Jersey Mikes Customer Got A Mini And Thought It Would Be A Little Snack, But They Got More Than They Expected

Well now I’m hungry!

And that sandwich looks pretty good.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter