Jersey Mike’s Customer Got A “Mini” And Thought It Would Be A Little Snack, But They Got More Than They Expected

As sub places go, you can definitely do worse than Jersey Mike’s.

And in an era of shrinkflation, it’s nice to know that in some places, “small” doesn’t mean “non-existent,” as displayed in this video from TikTok user @johnanicholee:

“This is a mini?!” reads the caption.

“Well I’m not complaining.”

Looks pretty hearty to me!

More bang for your buck?

Looks can be deceiving.

A sub above.

To each their own.

Well now I’m hungry!

And that sandwich looks pretty good.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.