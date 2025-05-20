Jersey Mike’s Customer Got A “Mini” And Thought It Would Be A Little Snack, But They Got More Than They Expected
by Ben Auxier
As sub places go, you can definitely do worse than Jersey Mike’s.
And in an era of shrinkflation, it’s nice to know that in some places, “small” doesn’t mean “non-existent,” as displayed in this video from TikTok user @johnanicholee:
“This is a mini?!” reads the caption.
“Well I’m not complaining.”
Looks pretty hearty to me!
@johnanicholee
Generally, when I go to Jersey Mikes I get the regular size and sometimes don’t finish it. But the mini’s ?! Never knew they were the perfect size sandwich for only $8 🥲🫶🏽 #jerseymikes #mini #lunch #yourwelcome
More bang for your buck?
Looks can be deceiving.
A sub above.
To each their own.
Well now I’m hungry!
And that sandwich looks pretty good.
