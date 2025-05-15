Aunt Made Chocolate Chip Pancakes Like The Kids Asked, But When One Nephew Threw A Tantrum, She Refused To Start Over. Now The Family Blamed Them For Ruining Breakfast.

It can be hard to know when to stand your ground and when to give in, especially when a child’s meltdown threatens to derail everyone’s day.

So, what would you do if your young nephew threw a tantrum over breakfast after agreeing to what you made?

Would you drop everything to start over just to keep the peace?

Or would you hold firm and risk upsetting the rest of the family?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and is unsure if they handled it the right way.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for refusing to make my nephew new pancakes? The other day, I was with my nieces and nephews and offered to make them special pancakes for breakfast. I got up early and made sure to ask the kids if they wanted plain, blueberry, or chocolate chip. They all agreed on chocolate chip. The pancakes were homemade and very time-consuming, but the kids were about to go on a long outing, so they needed a good breakfast. I start serving the pancakes, and the 6-year-old freaks out that they don’t like chocolate chip pancakes and starts having a whole tantrum. They claim they thought I was referring to making cookies and not pancakes.

Not even the father knew how to console him.

The father asked if I could make a new batch of plain pancakes, and I said no, it takes 20 minutes, and this is what we have for today. Plus, I’m not going to give in to a six-year-old. The tantrum lasted over an hour. The father kept trying to soothe the child, but they were inconsolable. They finally convinced him to eat cereal. The father then blamed me for the one-hour delay, saying I could’ve made a new batch of pancakes in the meantime. To me, that feels like enabling, and I’m not going to give in to a six-year-old’s irrational tantrum. I offered to make pancakes another day, but I was not making a new batch for one child. They didn’t even try the pancakes. Mind you, the younger sibling happily ate something else.

Wow! There must’ve been more that the father could’ve done.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about six-year-olds and tantrums.

More than likely.

Here’s someone who’s tired of spoiled kids.

This person thinks the father should’ve made the kid eat some of them.

It was indeed a battle of the wills.

No one wants to be around a child who’s throwing an hour-long tantrum.

If he doesn’t do something to stop that behavior now, it could get worse in the future.

