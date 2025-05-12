Friends Planned A Simple Girl’s Hangout Without Distractions, But When One Of Them Wanted To Bring Her Boyfriend, It Complicated Everything

Strong friendships need room to breathe, but that gets tricky when a codependent relationship starts taking up extra space.

One woman was looking forward to their girl’s day, but when her friend’s boyfriend insisted on tagging along, it led to an uncomfortable discussion.

Read on for the full story!

WIBTA if i told my friend she cannot bring her boyfriend to my house to hang out? My (20F) friend (20F) has been in a relationship with this guy for a year now. I invited her to hang out at my house with a few other girls, and at the last minute she asks me to bring her boyfriend. She knows it’s supposed to be a girls’ day, so she offers to have him sit in the car while we hang out.

But this isn’t what she pictured at all.

I don’t feel comfortable having him sit and wait while we are doing our thing — it’s rude not to invite him in, but also I don’t feel comfortable inviting him in? I am very particular about who comes into my place, and I haven’t been around him long enough to do that. And the things I do hear about him aren’t great.

It doesn’t seem like a relationship she wants to be around.

From what she’s shared with me, their relationship isn’t the healthiest and seems pretty codependent. She is almost always with him, or on the phone with him, which part of me understands because her boyfriend is a big part of her life.

But they are constantly in some sort of major fight or conflict. I don’t see my friend very often, but when I do, we are almost always talking about her issues in their relationship.

She feels entitled to a good hangout with her friends without him around.

I don’t think either are inherently bad people, I just want to spend time with my friend without the tension that they might argue. Leaving him in the car feels pretty AH-ish too though. AITA?

Reddit usually has a zero-tolerance policy for bad boyfriends.

Let’s see what commenters had to say!

Surely he could do something else besides just sit in the driveway.

This boyfriend’s actions are a big red flag.

Their original arrangement (girl’s night only) should be honored.

Decisive action needs to be taken here.

Friendship should be a safe space, not a third wheel to someone else’s relationship.

