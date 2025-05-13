He Showed His Mother The Ring They Got For Their Girlfriend, But When Their Mom Took It And Walked Off With It, Things Got Awkward

Engagement rings tend to bring out big emotions, but they can also bring out some big misunderstandings.

When one person showed off the engagement ring they got for their partner, they didn’t expect their mother to start acting like she owned it.

Read on for the full story!

AITA My mom tried on the engagement ring I got my gf and when I said something she got upset. Earlier, I was at a family get-together for Easter that my girlfriend couldn’t make it to due to work.

I had picked up the engagement ring a few days prior, so I brought it to show people. I was showing people with it still in its box.

But their mother took it one step too far.

When I showed my mother, she took it out to look at, which was okay with me. But then she put it on her ring finger and tried to walk off to show other people.

I stopped her and took it back. I said something to her, and she got upset. AITA?

Kinda seems like the mother should have known better here.

What did Reddit have to say?

“Looking” and “walking off with it” are two very different things, mom.

This commenter thinks it’s about more than just the ring.

Her behavior could have had pretty serious consequences.

It’s time to start preparing now for some more attention-seeking behavior from her.

They wanted to share the excitement, not the ring itself.

