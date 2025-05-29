They Gave Their Friend Money For Concert Tickets In Good Faith, But Their Friend Left Them Stuck With The Cost When A Better Deal Came Along

Money and friendship rarely mix without complications.

One music lover thought covering concert tickets upfront would be simple until their friend decided to switch plans and leave them stuck with the cost. Now they’re feeling slighted, both emotionally and financially.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for expecting my friend to reimburse me for a concert ticket even if a better seat was available to her? I bought tickets a few months ago for me and my friend for an upcoming concert. I got them when they first went on sale, and all of the tickets were very expensive.

I got the cheapest seats I could, so they’re not in the best location, but I wasn’t worried. I was just excited to be going with my friend.

They were even willing to spot the cost while their friend came up with the money.

My friend told me she needed time to pay me, and I was fine with that. I told her to just give me her part of it by the day of the concert. Ticket prices have significantly decreased as the date gets closer.

But then this friend dropped a bombshell.

She texted me today that she bought tickets in a closer section for a cheaper price. She said I could pay her for the new ticket and sell mine.

This isn’t a viable idea for several reasons.

But I can’t even break even reselling the first tickets I bought us since the prices have gone down so much. She says she never paid me for her ticket, so it’s not technically hers and she has no obligation to me.

This whole thing is leaving a sour taste in their mouth.

I feel totally screwed because now I’m going to have to take a loss on our tickets plus pay for the new ticket she got. I told her I’m not sure I’m even interested in going anymore and that I’m upset about how all of this was handled.

Their friend tries to convince them it’s not a big deal.

She said I’m being completely unreasonable and that she has a right to get a better seat if it’s available — plus she got one for me too (that I have to pay for). She’s now taking her cousin and we’re not currently speaking.

AITA for expecting her to pay for the ticket I bought her even if she had the opportunity to get a better and cheaper seat?

They thought they were being kind, but their friend just saw it as an opportunity to take advantage.

What did Reddit have to say?

This friend should know better than to put a fellow friend out like that.

No one likes to feel like their kindness has been taken advantage of.

Selling at a loss is better than not selling at all, at this point.

This friend has really shown her true colors here.

They got ghosted, replaced and left with the bill.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.