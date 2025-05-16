May 16, 2025 at 10:48 am

They Stopped At What Looked Exactly Like A Buc-ee’s, But Found It Had Been Overtaken By A Weird New Store

by Ben Auxier

A Texan gas station

One thing people will get weirdly passionate about is their favorite gas station / convenience store.

I’m originally from Kansas City, so my loyalty lies with Quick Trip, which sadly doesn’t exist in my new home of Chicago.

But what if your favorite place turns out to be an imposter?

That’s the question posed by this video from TikTok user @chixy38:

A Texan gas station

“We just found a knock-off Buc-ee’s,” reads the first of several captions.

A Texan gas station

“The same style/layout including the bathrooms.”

A Texan gas station

“Almost the exact same food selection.”

A Texan gas station

“Including the fudge, bakery, and snacks.”

A Texan gas station

“I have 2 of these exact bags but with Buc-ee on it.”

A Texan gas station

“I can’t be the only one who has NEVER heard of this place?!!!”

I felt confuzzled #buccees #texas #conveniencestore #texascheck

♬ Carmen Habanera, classical opera(1283412) – perfectpanda

Apparently these companies are, like, half-brothers?

“To a tea.”

Apparently it has a few niche advantages.

This comment wins:

I’ll still take a Quick Trip over either of them.

But it’s always nice to have options.

