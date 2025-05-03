They Were Planning A Special Birthday Trip, But An Old Friend Is Throwing A Wrench In Things

Theme parks are supposed to be the happiest places on earth, but the planning process can be a bit painful on the front in.

But sometimes the trips can turn into nightmares.

Especially when you’re not on the same page as your friends.

AITA for telling my {f26} boyfriend {m28} that we can’t see his friend on our vacation? So background. My boyfriend and I have been wanting to go to universal after we heard about the new theme park, my birthday is coming up and he said why don’t we plan something for September when it’s a little cheaper and that would be your present.

Sounds like a lot of fun!

I said that would be great and I would even help him pay cause he’s never been and I know it’s still going to be expensive, plus I wasn’t expecting him to pay for the full thing. Now I never ask for anything, I never expect much. But this is a supposed birthday trip for me, I started crunching numbers right away and I was excited about the trip.

But then some rando entered the chat.

I told him an estimate and what to expect when we are there, I said let’s just stay on the grounds so we don’t have to rent a car since the hotel offers shuttles to the park. Well, he had another thing in mind, he started to tell me a day after I started to crunch numbers and came up with one that he wanted to see his friend that I’ve heard him talk about all of one time and he never talks to him. Hasn’t seen him in years, now he’s talking bout renting a car, I’m like no. If he wants to see you he can meet us at the hotel, hang out by the pool, or he can meet us at the park he gets cheaper prices cause he lives there. Like I have no problem with you seeing him but I am not going around Orlando an area I don’t know for someone I’ve never met or that you don’t even talk about.

So now what do we do?

He started talking about how we went to go see my friend in Virginia, but that was the plan to start with since her mom died… like, that was what the trip was for. He was just throwing in fights, whatever’s… like I never ask for anything and you have to act like this cause I tell you no or have him meet you on the grounds? I don’t know. AITA?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Can’t ya do both?



It’s your party, he can try if you want to.

Not much to do at a hotel.

Is the car really the problem?

I hope they can find a way to have fun regardless.

Because it’s Disney!

