Employee Worked In A Toxic Environment, So They Encouraged People Leaving The Company To Leave Bad Online Reviews

Thank goodness for websites like Glassdoor…

Because, without them, we might not know what it’s like to work for some companies.

But that site saves people a lot of time and headaches in the long run.

Check out how this worker used to website to get back at the folks who run a toxic workplace.

I destroyed my former employer’s credibility on Glassdoor, and now they can’t fill any positions. “I worked for a nonprofit with toxic leadership. Nobody was doing exit interviews, so I took over. I told employees to leave a review, but don’t leave a one star review, because that shows you don’t care. Leave a TWO star review, because that shows you care!

That doesn’t sound good…

Most companies don’t have any two star reviews from employees, this company has almost all two stars. “Toxic workplace” is trending in the reviews, rating dropped from 3.4 to 2.4, CEO approval is almost nothing. CEO even planted five star reviews in her own company voice and branding, but it wasn’t enough. Less than 200 employees, and 30+ empty positions at any given point.

Time for her to go!

She’s “stepping down” at the end of the year, and her statement sounded very scripted and her voice sounded very defeated. Peace out!”

Those online workplace reviews can cause a lot of harm…

To employers who deserve it.

