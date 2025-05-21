Walmart Bakery Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Gaudy Cake She Got For A Baby Shower. – ‘It’s like leprechaun green.’

I haven’t seen a video featuring a good cake fail lately, so I’m kind of psyched about this!

I mean, I feel bad for the woman who posted it, but at least I got a kick out of it…

And I think you will, too!

The woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a cake she ordered for a special occasion from a Walmart store didn’t turn out like she hoped it would.

The TikTokker said she ordered a light sage green cake to bring to her sister-in-law’s surprise baby shower.

She insisted on no ruffles and no borders and sent a photo to Walmart so they could match the color.

The woman also said she wanted the pearl garnish on the side so she could put it on herself. The worker told her, “We do this all the time.”

The TikTokker said, “I’ve never had a problem with Walmart cakes before, so I trusted her.”

But then she went to pick up the cake…

The finished product was bright green and the top was covered in pearls.

She said, “It’s like leprechaun green.”

The TikTokker told the Walmart worker, “This is not at all what I asked for, this isn’t what I was promised.”

The worker told her, “The girl taking your order basically didn’t know what the **** she was talking about. We can’t mix colors.”

The woman was also told that the store was too busy to replace the cake and they didn’t have enough frosting to fix it.

The TikTokker got a refund and she ended up getting a cake at a different bakery.

She told viewers, “Just a pro tip. If you’re ordering from Walmart, don’t you try and customize that ****. You’re gonna order exactly what they have, the pre-made designs. You’re not getting fancy with it. Don’t ask for anything special.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This viewer didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared a story.

That’s what we like to call a CAKE FAIL.

Big time.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.