A First Date Came With Some Flaming Hot Gossip, And A Moral Dilemma Ensued That Added Fuel To The Fire

Maybe you’ve had a similar dilemma to the one in this story: you know something you shouldn’t about another couple.

Do you tell them?

Let’s see how this problem unfolds…

AITA for telling a girl’s fiancé that she cheated on him? So I had been talking to a girl, Anna (made up name) that I recently met on Tinder and had planned to meet up with her on the weekend for the first time. She was going out the night before with some of her female friends, Becky and Chloe (also made up). The day that I met her she had told me something about one of her friends from the night before.

Oooh hot goss. What’s it gonna be?

She and her friends had gone out. Becky had gone home and had told Anna that she needed to make sure that Chloe got home safely. For context, Chloe and Becky are moving into a house soon with Chloe’s fiancé, too. Now as soon as Becky had left, Chloe tells Anna that she is being picked up by a guy from work. She told her that she flirts with him to get lifts, etc. But it’s only flirting.

Fine line between flirting and emotionally cheating. Which side is Chloe on?

Chloe gets picked up by the guy and Anna goes home. Fast forward to the morning, Anna wakes up to Becky calling her asking where Chloe is. Becky and Chloe’s fiancé both hadn’t heard from Chloe. I meet Anna that day, and as the day goes on, Anna finds out what happens and it comes up in conversation with me. I find out that Chloe went back to the guy from work’s place and spent the night.

Oh seems like she’s on the side of cheating-cheating. Will the fiancé find out?

Now that stood wrong with me immediately, so I only asked a few questions about it and was told that Chloe wasn’t planning on telling her fiancé about it and lied to him to say she stayed at Anna’s place that night. All three friends lied with the same story to the fiancé.

At least they got their stories straight?

Later that week, I found the fiancé on social media and only messaged him to say I have information he may want to know about his fiancée. I waited for a reply, in which he asked for the information. I told him the very basics: she has cheated on him. Then I asked him if he wanted the details. He replied asking for the details, so I told him everything I knew.

Oof. Don’t shoot the direct messenger.

He thanked me and didn’t message me again, and vice versa. AITA for telling someone, who I don’t know, that his fiancée, who is about to move into a house with him, cheated on him?

Noble deed or ignoble interference?

Let’s check the comments.

This person says, shame on them, not on you.

Another person says NTA but maybe your date is?

Another person says NTA but what’s up with Anna?

Someone else says a version of bros before you know who…

Another person thinks he helped someone dodge a bullet.

This outsider got inside info… and used it as tinder.

I’ll see myself out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.