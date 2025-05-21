Guy Makes Room In His Tiny Apartment For His Brother During An Emergency, But When His Brother’s Nightmare Girlfriend Wants To Join He Says No Way

If there’s anyone who is going to trespass over your carefully-constructed boundaries, it’s family.

Sure, blood is thicker than water, but what if that blood is clotted, infected, or otherwise problematic.

Sometimes family can be incredibly problematic thanks to the societal implications and guilt-tripping that comes with being related to someone.

And that’s just the issue that the man in this story is having.

His brother needs him, but unfortunately he comes with a less-than-desirable girlfriend in tow.

Read on to find out how the problems in this family began.

AITA for telling my brother he can’t crash at my place with his girlfriend because I don’t trust her? I’m a 29-year-old man, and I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment. My younger brother (who is 25) called me last week asking if he and his new girlfriend could stay at my place for a few days while they figure out a housing situation. He said it’d just be temporary – like 3-4 days max.

Let’s see how the brother felt about this sudden request.

Here’s the thing – I’ve met this girl twice. Both times she gave me weird vibes. Super nosy, kinda rude, asked me how much I pay in rent the second time we met. Also, she lowkey trashed our mom’s bathroom during a family BBQ and didn’t even clean up after herself. So yeah… not exactly thrilled about the idea of her staying in my home.

Read on to find out how he delivered this news to his younger brother.

I told my brother he’s always welcome, but I’m not comfortable having his girlfriend over for multiple days. He got real quiet and then said I was being judgmental and paranoid and that she’s “not that bad.” I said maybe not to him, but it’s my space and I don’t want to feel weird in my own home. Now he’s barely texting me, and my mom says I “embarrassed him” and should just let it go for a few days. But honestly, I’m not budging. AITA?

If this girl makes him feel uncomfortable, there’s no way he should be made to welcome her into his home.

If the mom is so keen that he should relent, why doesn’t she take them in for a few days?

This is clear guilt-tripping on the whole family’s part.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that he was not obliged to take them in – no matter what anybody said.

While others provided a timely reminder of the existence of hotels.

Meanwhile, this person encouraged him to maintain his boundaries.

Sure, he could take them in – but it’s clear that if he did, it would be a whole lot of anxiety for everyone.

And this is not a girl who has made a good first or even second impression – it’s totally understandable that he doesn’t want to give her a third chance, much less in his own home.

He needs to stick to his guns.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.