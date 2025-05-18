Guy Was Sick Of A Woman’s Constant Need For Attention, So He Called Her Bluff And Embarrassed Her In Front Of The Whole Bar

For whatever reason, some people just love causing problems and drama everywhere they go.

You like attention do you? Here, let me get you some. So, I am telling this story because the friend involved recently died from a short but valiant battle with cancer. She went from the doctor saying “Well, we need to do a biopsy, its probably nothing” to a call from her 5 weeks later saying she was going into Hospice care, with just a few days to live. But saying goodbye brought up some tough memories, and a funny one.

I decided to go to a Meetup a (different) friend from work suggested I might enjoy. A Tiki club that met weekly, but not only at Tiki bars. 50’s style diners were also part of the club. It was at a local dessert place with a 50s diner flair that also serves some good coffee. I think this is my second or third meetup with them and it is a good group. Several them rode motorcycles or even Vespa scooters, as I did, an old 70s Honda CB550 4-4. I sit down with my coffee and am talking with one of the guys who just bought a new Triumph Bonneville when someone comes up to the table, sits down and takes drink of my coffee. What the heck? I look over, and it was, to my utter astonishment, Wayward. Wayward, which was her nickname, was an old girlfriend. We had a short but enjoyable summer together after I graduated from HS and she was working before going off to college. She went off to college, me to the Navy, and we lost track of each other. This being the days before the internet.

I had been married for 15 years at this point and had a child. While she was single it was a strange, but platonic, friendship that revolved around the Meetup club. The Dessert Diner was a favorite, and every time I would get a coffee, she would steal it and drink from the other side. It was a “thing” we had. It was a good way to get out of the house as I worked from home, and that could be isolating. But it was not without it’s problems. One of the older women in the club was a real attention lover and instigator. She really did not like Wayward, who wasn’t out there causing her problems, but Wayward did a lot for the club and it “showed up” Ms. AttentionLover.

My wife? Well she had no interest in the club, and she saw it as a chance for her to hang out with her friends down the street or have them over. She thought the thing with Wayward was cute and charming. My wife has zero jealous bones in her body and cannot stand attention lovers. She laughed when I told her the latest Ms. AttentionLover’s antics. Oh and a true Redhead’s temper… So several years of friendship and the club go by, with various amounts of harassment and whispered rumors by Ms. AttentionLover. It was the yearly club planning dinner, and Ms. AttentionLover had had more than her share of box wine. Wayward, who got tied up with a patient and was late, came in after the dinner and gave me a hug. Ms. AttentionLover said in a loud stage “whisper” to everyone “Gee, I wonder what Ms. Raccoon would think of that. Maybe someone should tell her.”

I saw red. I pulled out my phone and speed dialed my wife. “Oh, you have something to say to my wife, do you Ms. AttentionLover? Let me help you out here.” I put it on speaker phone. “Hey honey, someone here has something to say to you about me and Wayward.” “Oh? Hand me over to her, dear.”

And when Ms. AttentionLover tried to say something, Ms. Raccoon let her temper fly. She read her the Riot Act, mocked her, ripped her up one side and down the other… and told her to keep her nose out of other people’s business if she liked the way it looked. She would never hurt anybody, but it sounded like she would, and that was what counted. The club heard it. It grew silent. Ms. AttentionLover was imitating a fish out of water. She was turning even pinker than the wine could account for and Ms. AttentionLover was imitating a fish out of water making “ah ah ah” sounds.

Then my wife started to laugh, which her laugh is very infectious. Other people started to laugh. Ms. AttentionLover started to really turn pink, then ran out of the room. A 60 year old woman crying like a toddler. Well, in the spirit of the Tiki Club, here is to you Wayward… fair winds and following seas. *Downs the last of his Mai Tai*

