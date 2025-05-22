May 22, 2025 at 2:48 pm

This Guy’s Camera Glitched While He Was Getting A Pretty Landscape Shot, And Now Everyone Thinks The Sun Is Fake

by Ben Auxier

@dannyamosjr in a field

TikTok/dannyamosjr

I miss the days when absolutely insane conspiracy theories were relegated to like, your one weird uncle nobody wanted to talk about much.

Now every time a TikTokker says they saw a shadow, a new legion of people who don’t even have the excuse of an aging brain yet proclaims all of reality a hoax.

It doesn’t bode well.

And if you think I’m exaggerating, check out this video from TikTok user @dannyamosjr:

@dannyamosjr in a field

TikTok/dannyamosjr

“So I’m out here at the farm, scouting for turkeys, and it’s like between 6:55 and 7:00 o’clock in the morning. And I was like, I’m just gonna take a, you know, a good video of – the sky is really pretty. The farm was lookin’ really pretty.”

@dannyamosjr in a field

TikTok/dannyamosjr

“And as I’m taking this video, the sky done something weird, like it glitched. And I wasn’t looking through the phone, like I was scanning the field, but I was, like, looking at the field and I seen the sky do it, and I was like, what the world?And I stopped the video and I went back and my phone caught it. I don’t know what it is. It’s weird, for sure. Uh, I’ll show you guys a video, check it out.”

@dannyamosjr in a field

TikTok/dannyamosjr

As he pans across the idyllic scene, pay attention to the cloud-obscured patch of morning sun on the right side of the frame.

@dannyamosjr in a field

TikTok/dannyamosjr

Suddenly, it goes a weird, smooth blotch for a frame or so, before returning to normal.

@dannyamosjr

I seen it with my own eyes so I know for a fact it’s not my phone #weird #conspiracytiktok #theory #odd #glitch #matrix #sky #sunrise #turkey #sun #flash #unexplained #strange #hmm

♬ original sound – Dannyamosjr

The only possible conclusion?

The sun – the thing that makes life itself on this planet possible – is just, yanno, pretend.

2025 04 30 17 58 07 This Guys Camera Glitched While He Was Getting A Pretty Landscape Shot, And Now Everyone Thinks The Sun Is Fake

Pack it up everybody, we’re in the Truman Show.

2025 04 30 17 58 31 This Guys Camera Glitched While He Was Getting A Pretty Landscape Shot, And Now Everyone Thinks The Sun Is Fake

The research is in!

2025 04 30 17 59 00 This Guys Camera Glitched While He Was Getting A Pretty Landscape Shot, And Now Everyone Thinks The Sun Is Fake

Or maybe we’re in a show called Paradise, that’s the new go-to comparison.

2025 04 30 17 59 29 This Guys Camera Glitched While He Was Getting A Pretty Landscape Shot, And Now Everyone Thinks The Sun Is Fake

There were a LOT of comments along these lines. Lots of sun simulation, lots of Paradise comparisons, apocalyptic warnings, on and on and on.

What I didn’t see a single time ~ not even once ~ was anyone point out what this very obviously is; a camera glitch.

I need a nap.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter