This Guy’s Camera Glitched While He Was Getting A Pretty Landscape Shot, And Now Everyone Thinks The Sun Is Fake

I miss the days when absolutely insane conspiracy theories were relegated to like, your one weird uncle nobody wanted to talk about much.

Now every time a TikTokker says they saw a shadow, a new legion of people who don’t even have the excuse of an aging brain yet proclaims all of reality a hoax.

It doesn’t bode well.

And if you think I’m exaggerating, check out this video from TikTok user @dannyamosjr:

“So I’m out here at the farm, scouting for turkeys, and it’s like between 6:55 and 7:00 o’clock in the morning. And I was like, I’m just gonna take a, you know, a good video of – the sky is really pretty. The farm was lookin’ really pretty.”

“And as I’m taking this video, the sky done something weird, like it glitched. And I wasn’t looking through the phone, like I was scanning the field, but I was, like, looking at the field and I seen the sky do it, and I was like, what the world?And I stopped the video and I went back and my phone caught it. I don’t know what it is. It’s weird, for sure. Uh, I’ll show you guys a video, check it out.”

As he pans across the idyllic scene, pay attention to the cloud-obscured patch of morning sun on the right side of the frame.

Suddenly, it goes a weird, smooth blotch for a frame or so, before returning to normal.

The only possible conclusion?

The sun – the thing that makes life itself on this planet possible – is just, yanno, pretend.

Pack it up everybody, we’re in the Truman Show.

The research is in!

Or maybe we’re in a show called Paradise, that’s the new go-to comparison.

There were a LOT of comments along these lines. Lots of sun simulation, lots of Paradise comparisons, apocalyptic warnings, on and on and on.

What I didn’t see a single time ~ not even once ~ was anyone point out what this very obviously is; a camera glitch.

I need a nap.

