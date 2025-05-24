Home Improvement Expert Has A Solution That Works For Getting Rid Of Tough Cockroach Issues

If you are dealing with ants, roaches, or other bugs in your house, you know just how annoying it can be.

This TikToker has a great way to not just kill them, but keep them away, so he made a quick video explaining his technique.

The video starts off with him shopping in Home Depot, looking at all the different bug killers available.

He says, “These big brand cockroach killers don’t want you to know this.”

This was said in a very dramatic voice with eerie music in the background for effect.

He goes on, “These cockroach sprays, cockroach foggers, and even these gels don’t even compare to what I’m about to share with you. And…You probably won’t believe me.”

This guy is really ramping up the drama, but I have to say, it is pretty funny.

He then cuts to show another product, saying, “And here it is. It’s the Orthene Fire Ant Killer for $12 bucks. Yes, it’s stinky, but you buy a bottle of this, mix in some sugar with it, sprinkle it around your area and BAM. Cockroaches will be on fire and they will disappear.”

Interesting, so the sugar draws them in and the poison eliminates them?

That is pretty cheap as well. The video ends just as dramatically as it began. I don’t have any cockroaches, but I’ll have to keep this in mind in case I ever do.

It is funny how a product can be marketed toward one thing, but it will work for many others.

These types of quick and direct (while entertaining) videos are great and very helpful to many people.

If you deal with cockroaches, make sure to check it out for yourself.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this video.

This person wonders what to use for German roaches. Apparently, they are very hard to kill.



Apparently the smell is horrible.

This person has a dog so he can’t use it.

Having tips like this is very helpful for homeowners.

Make a list of all the most effective products so if you ever have to deal with cockroaches, you know what to do.

Just make sure to note that it is effective, but smelly.

