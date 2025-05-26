May 26, 2025 at 10:49 am

Mom Got A Weird, Threatening Email From Her Son’s School Principal… Because He Bought A Soda. – ‘I’m genuinely so confused.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Boy, how times have changed…

Because I don’t remember school principals being this involved when I went to school!

A mom named Cass took to TikTok to complain about the actions a principal took regarding who son who’s in high school.

And let’s just say that she wasn’t very happy about it.

Cass said her son’s principal sent her an email that contained five paragraphs and nine screenshots.

Her son’s huge transgression?

He used a bathroom hall pass to go buy a soda.

Cass said, “I’m genuinely so confused. Why were you staring at the cameras to confirm if my son actually went to the bathroom or not?”

Cass said her son didn’t do anything wrong and he got a soda to help out with his anxiety.

The mom said that the principal wasted time by worrying about her son when he could’ve been focused on more serious issues.

She said, “We live in cartel town. I know people are out there fighting, you can’t be more concerned with that than you are with my son?”

Here’s the video.

@cassdamm

He’s a nice kid. I’m sure he would have bought you a soda too, Kellie. #momtok #teenmom #butwhy #whyyousoobsessedwithme

♬ original sound – CassDamm🍉

Cass posted a follow-up video and said that her son did go to the bathroom before he bought a soda.

The mom wrote the principal a reply email and accused him of stalking her son.

@cassdamm

Replying to @Ace🦌 all this over a Dr Pepper lol #drpepper #part2 #momtok #teenmom

♬ original sound – CassDamm🍉

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual made a good point…

It sounds like the principal might’ve stepped over the line…

