This New Nissan Has A Cabin Feature You May Not Have Known About, And You’ll Either Take It Or Leave It

Cars these days have all kinds of gadgets and displays and what not.

But what if you want those to go away?

Like, COMPLETELY?

Well, have a look at this video from TikTok user @jonny_steele:

“Nissan knew who they were marketing to with this,” he begins.

“So your car, you might be able to dim the gauges.”

“You could possibly also dim your screen…”

“…or maybe even turn your screen off altogether.”

“But the Altima has one more trick. Complete dark mode while driving. No lights on, no instrument cluster…”

“…no screen. Complete darkness.”

You gonna just plead ignorance when you get pulled over?

I guess there is this very niche use case.

Some people just wanna go dark mode.

Also, it’s maybe not all that new.

Drive safe out there.

Especially if you’ve got one of these cars.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!