Pop-Tart Lover Says It’s Time They Labeled Individual Packages With The Flavor

Pop-Tarts are one of the most iconic snacks (or ‘breakfast foods’ if you prefer) on the market.

This TikToker’s kids love them, but she has just one complaint that she would like fixed, so she made a video.

The view starts off showing a Pop-Tart foil package with a blue permanent marker writing on it, and she says, “Guys. Pop-Tarts, this is for you. If you’re not Pop-Tarts, you can scroll on. If you want to stay, you can stay, but it is 2025…”

As she is narrating, she is writing a large “B” on the packaging and setting it aside. She goes on with the narration, “Is it too much to ask that Pop-Tarts be labeled on the outside what flavor they are?”

I never thought about it, but looking at the video, you can’t tell. It is only written on the box.

She goes on to say, “So, when you have two different kids who like two different flavors that you don’t have to label them.”

Honestly, I’m kind of shocked that these weren’t labeled before. It seems like an obvious ‘feature’ for the company to add.

She wraps up the video showing her piles of Pop-Tarts, some with a “B” (for Blueberry) and some with an “S” (for Strawberry) and she says, “So they don’t open the wrong one and then leave it to get stale?”

I never really thought about it, but this is a really good idea.

They already print the Pop Tart logo on the foil, so just adding on the flavor would make a lot of sense.

Check out the video to see the labels and how this consumer writes on them for her kids.

You can see the video here:

Check out the comments to see what other people think of this.

This person claims that the flavor is written on the other side, but others disagree.

This commenter is snarky and says to just look at the box.

Now this is an idea I can get behind.

The world can unite behind this one brilliant idea.

Come on Pop-Tarts, give the people what they want!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.